Manitou Fire Department honoring late firefighter

Firefighter David Berry
Firefighter David Berry(WFIE)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Hopkins County, the Manitou Fire Department has made a change to one of their fire engines, honoring the late David Berry.

He passed away last month after being hit by a car.

Fire Chief Michael Walker told us last month they were planning to honor Berry by putting his name on his favorite truck.

The other trucks honor Norwood Mangum, who donated the land for the fire station.

