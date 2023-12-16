Birthday Club
KSP: Man arrested for pointing gun at off-duty trooper in road rage incident

CHARLES MATTINGLY
(WFIE)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - A road rage incident involving a state trooper ended with a man behind bars in Daviess County.

According to Kentucky State Police, an off-duty trooper was driving south on US 231 in Daviess County when a maroon Ford F-150 began driving recklessly in traffic.

Police say the truck passed the trooper and slammed on his brakes several times.

A press release states the driver, Charles H. Mattingly, 27, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the off-duty trooper before speeding off.

Kentucky State Police tell us troopers were able to find the truck at a home in the 2500 block of Browns Valley-Red Hill Road in Utica.

Mattingly was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana.

He was booked into the Daviess County Detention Center on $10,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

