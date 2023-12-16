Birthday Club
KSP host ‘Shop with a Trooper’ in memory of local school resource officer

Trooper Alena Dunaway and Ohio Sheriff's Deputy Paige Smith stroll through the isles of Wal-Mart looking for the perfect gift(Kentucky State Police)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - During their annual “Shop with a Trooper” program, Kentucky State Police Professional Association honored the life of retired Trooper Jerry Critchelow, who passed away in April 2022.

We’re told the program helps children in need during the holiday season. Critchelow, who was also a former school resource officer, was instrumental in the program’s success for decades, according to KSP.

Kentucky State Police says more than 140 families, troopers and their families, local telecommunicators, the Beaver Dam Police Department, Hartford Police Department, Ohio County Sheriff’s Department, Ohio County Constables and Kentucky Probation and Parole met at the Beaver Dam Walmart and paired with these families.

“Each child was allocated roughly $100 due to generous donations,” says KSP in a press release. “The shopping lists consisted of several items including coats, pants, shirts, shoes, hats, gloves, and of course…toys!”

Coroner Elvis Doolin said that Trooper Critchelow was the “life of the party” and was a mentor for so many children in the school system.

