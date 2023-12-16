Kayaks, Horseshoe Crabs, and grandkids: Tara Barney looking forward to retiring as CEO of E-Rep

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kayaks, horseshoe crabs, and grandkids. Three very different things, but all three mentioned by Tara Barney as some interests she might be pursuing after stepping down as the first CEO of E-REP.

“I’m thrilled that I got the opportunity to be E-REP’s first CEO. I won’t be the best. I won’t be the last, but I do get to be the first I guess,” says Barney.

After holding the top spot since its inception in 2021, Barney says there isn’t really one specific thing she’s proud of rather, it’s their work as a whole she’s looking back on.

“I am especially proud of the way our region has come together around what we call ‘Talent EVV,’ which is a set of kind of big, audacious goals, and they’re goals not just for our organization, but really lots and lots of organization and constituents and just folks have recognized that they’re things we need to do, and we can only do together,” says Barney.

Handing over something you’ve been a part of from start to finish would undoubtedly be hard, and it’s not lost on Barney that she’s doing so.

However, she says she’s confident in her successor.

After all, current Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke did just gift her the key to the city, so it seems fair he gets the keys to her office.

“I’m honored,” laughs Barney, “I’m thrilled with the brilliance of my board with the offer and get that job done, but I have to say, that makes what comes next for me easier to think about.”

Barney says she might be looking at some consulting in the private and public sector space, but in the meantime, she’s got some more important matters to attend to.

“Three years ago, I got certified for understanding the nature of Horsehoe Crabs. So I’m going to spend some time just doing some things that I like personally,” she explains, “and I do kind of spend a lot of time hanging out in my kayak looking at things that are in coastal waters, and I’ll do more of that in the future. I will certainly spend more time with my, it was two grandkids, but I have a brand-new one, so now I have three grandchildren, and one of them I’m going to go meet next week!”

Obviously, she has a lot on her plate coming up, but she’s not out of the office just yet.

Barney says she’ll be around most of January helping Winnecke with whatever he needs as he gets into the swing of things.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.