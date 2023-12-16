Henderson Habitat dedicates home 5 months after it burned down

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday afternoon, officials with Henderson Habitat for Humanity dedicated a home to Michelle Poindexter, but the road to get there was harder than most.

Back in July, the neighboring house caught fire in the middle of the night. That spread to Poindexter’s home, which was still under construction. It was a total loss, and crews were back to square one.

“I just closed the door and I was like, ‘Did she just say that my house caught on fire?’” Poindexter said. “I almost just fell back and I was like okay Michelle just call on Jesus and just take it one day at a time and we’ll be back to this destination.”

Henderson Habitat Construction Manager Larry McDowell says he got a call from the fire chief in the middle of the night and knew it couldn’t be good news.

“I came here that morning about 4:00 o’clock in the morning, and sure enough three houses here were on fire and one of them was ours. It was pretty well gone,” McDowell said.

McDowell had just promised Poindexter and her daughter they would be moved in by Thanksgiving. That was now off the table.

McDowell made it his mission to get Michelle and her family in the home as fast as possible. For him, it was personal.

“In 2012 my family and us were down in Gulf Shores, Alabama and we get a phone call that our house was on fire,” he said. “I know the detriment it is in a house fire. I’ve experienced it, it’s tough, it’s tough. I knew it was gonna be tough for her.”

Fast forward five months, and McDowell was able to live up to his promise, just about a month later than expected. Friday, crews were able to dedicate the home to the Poindexters, decked out with Christmas spirit, just in time for the holidays.

“I’m just so happy and I’m so blessed to be in my home, my home. Nobody else’s but mine. It’s a great feeling,” Poindexter said.

She won’t be able to officially move in until January, but when she does, Poindexter will be a home owner for the first time.

“I used to watch House Hunters all day and I’m like I’m gonna get me one one day, and that day is here. Yes it is,” she said.

Habitat officials say they were able to make the most out of the situation. They now own the property next door where the fire started and plan to build a home there in the future. They’re looking at other homes on the street to buy and build on as well.

