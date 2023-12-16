Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Firefighters battle laboratory fire overnight in Evansville

(Mgn)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department was called to a lab fire early Saturday morning on the city’s east side.

According to EFD, dispatchers received a 911 call shortly before 2:30 a.m. from a Standard Laboratories Inc. employee who found black smoke in the building when they arrived.

Firefighters responded to the business on N. Cullen Avenue and reported black smoke visible, but no fire.

A press release states once firefighters went into the building, they found the fire in the ceiling along the duct work running between rooms in the processing area.

We’re told most of the fire was knocked down quickly, but overhaul of the area uncovered flare ups which made it take longer to completely extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported. An investigator State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to assist in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car recovered in Ohio River
Body recovered from Ohio River identified as missing Owensboro man
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Weenie
Update: Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor adopts Tell City dog
Brian Shiver
Police: Mom exposes sex crime suspect as a ‘furry’ in interview with detectives
Authorities on scene of shooting in Warrick County

Latest News

Bait car catches juvenile in the act of stealing vehicle in Henderson
Authorities on scene of shooting in Warrick County
Jeff Rhinerson sworn in to DCSO.
Owensboro man with Down syndrome joins the Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office
Biggest skatepark in Indiana opens Friday in Evansville
Biggest skatepark in Indiana opens in Evansville