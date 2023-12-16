Firefighters battle laboratory fire overnight in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department was called to a lab fire early Saturday morning on the city’s east side.

According to EFD, dispatchers received a 911 call shortly before 2:30 a.m. from a Standard Laboratories Inc. employee who found black smoke in the building when they arrived.

Firefighters responded to the business on N. Cullen Avenue and reported black smoke visible, but no fire.

A press release states once firefighters went into the building, they found the fire in the ceiling along the duct work running between rooms in the processing area.

We’re told most of the fire was knocked down quickly, but overhaul of the area uncovered flare ups which made it take longer to completely extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported. An investigator State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to assist in the investigation.

