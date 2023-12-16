Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Biggest skatepark in Indiana opens in Evansville

Biggest skatepark in Indiana opens Friday in Evansville
By Brady Williams
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunset Skate Park opened Friday evening and the first skaters hit the concrete.

The skate park has been a long time coming, and the excitement from the skaters Friday evening was unmatched.

People have been waiting and even without the ribbon cut yet, it’s already a hit.

Ethan Eck says if you’re a skater, you had to drive hours to get to a big skatepark.

“I drove three minutes for this,” said Eck. “I’ve been waiting 27 years to skate something like this.”

Sunset Skatepark is revolutionary and now, it’s officially open with more space than some folks know what to do with.

“The plan is to rip. Now I’ll probably eat it,” said Eck.

Before now, Dustin Lively says skating opportunities were hard to find in the Tri-State.

“Growing up as a kid I wasn’t rich, didn’t have a lot of money, so we’d use the street,” said Lively.

“I’ve had moments of feeling very not so good about living in Evansville because all I wanted to do was skate bowls in an actual skatepark, and there wasn’t really anywhere to do that,” said Eck.

It’s not just a place for a hobby, it’s a place for kids like Reid to learn. He’s been skating for about two years and in that time, he’s learned a lot.

“I’m just flying out there. A lot of people got into skating because they want to fly,” said Reid.

Reid says he learned in part thanks to Lively. Dustin says that’s what’s great about skating, it builds a community.

“It’s like an unspoken rule. You see someone with a skateboard it’s like, what’s up,” said Lively. “You have something where you automatically know you can relate to them.”

A skate park like this is only going to help that community grow, after all, this is only the first day.

“Can’t judge it after just thirty seconds,” said Eck.

It’s the biggest skatepark in the state, so no matter what you like best about skating, Lively says there’s something for you to do, and something for you to learn at Sunset Skatepark.

“You’re going to take risks, you’re going to fall down and the only thing that matters is can you get back up and can you do it better,” said Lively.

Parks and Rec gave the okay to skate on Friday afternoon. It’s open until 11 p.m. on Friday, and on Saturday it opens at dawn.

They’ll have an official ribbon cutting Saturday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man with warrant in custody after standoff
Man with warrant in custody after standoff
Johnny Goodman
Police and family looking for missing Owensboro barber
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Brian Shiver
Police: Mom exposes sex crime suspect as a ‘furry’ in interview with detectives
Woman identified after her body was found on Knox Co. highway

Latest News

Henderson Habitat dedicated a home Friday afternoon five months after the original burned down.
Henderson Habitat dedicates home 5 months after it burned down
Kayaks, Horseshoe Crabs, and grandkids: Tara Barney looking forward to retiring as CEO of E-Rep
Kayaks, Horseshoe Crabs, and grandkids: Tara Barney looking forward to retiring as CEO of E-REP
CHARLES MATTINGLY
KSP: Man arrested for pointing gun at off-duty trooper in road rage incident
Henderson Habitat dedicates home 5 months after it burned down
Henderson Habitat dedicates home 5 months after it burned down