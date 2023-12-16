Biggest skatepark in Indiana opens in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunset Skate Park opened Friday evening and the first skaters hit the concrete.

The skate park has been a long time coming, and the excitement from the skaters Friday evening was unmatched.

People have been waiting and even without the ribbon cut yet, it’s already a hit.

Ethan Eck says if you’re a skater, you had to drive hours to get to a big skatepark.

“I drove three minutes for this,” said Eck. “I’ve been waiting 27 years to skate something like this.”

Sunset Skatepark is revolutionary and now, it’s officially open with more space than some folks know what to do with.

“The plan is to rip. Now I’ll probably eat it,” said Eck.

Before now, Dustin Lively says skating opportunities were hard to find in the Tri-State.

“Growing up as a kid I wasn’t rich, didn’t have a lot of money, so we’d use the street,” said Lively.

“I’ve had moments of feeling very not so good about living in Evansville because all I wanted to do was skate bowls in an actual skatepark, and there wasn’t really anywhere to do that,” said Eck.

It’s not just a place for a hobby, it’s a place for kids like Reid to learn. He’s been skating for about two years and in that time, he’s learned a lot.

“I’m just flying out there. A lot of people got into skating because they want to fly,” said Reid.

Reid says he learned in part thanks to Lively. Dustin says that’s what’s great about skating, it builds a community.

“It’s like an unspoken rule. You see someone with a skateboard it’s like, what’s up,” said Lively. “You have something where you automatically know you can relate to them.”

A skate park like this is only going to help that community grow, after all, this is only the first day.

“Can’t judge it after just thirty seconds,” said Eck.

It’s the biggest skatepark in the state, so no matter what you like best about skating, Lively says there’s something for you to do, and something for you to learn at Sunset Skatepark.

“You’re going to take risks, you’re going to fall down and the only thing that matters is can you get back up and can you do it better,” said Lively.

Parks and Rec gave the okay to skate on Friday afternoon. It’s open until 11 p.m. on Friday, and on Saturday it opens at dawn.

They’ll have an official ribbon cutting Saturday at 10 a.m.

