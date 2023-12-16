Bait car catches juvenile in the act of stealing vehicle in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is trying to crack down on the recent uptick of car thefts in the city.

Police say over the past few months, they have investigated more than 30 stolen vehicle cases, most of which involved unlocked cars.

HPD is looking for trends, evidence and suspects to put an end to the thefts, they tell us.

According to a press release, the police department is using a bait car to capture thieves in the act.

We’re told the car is installed with interior cameras, GPS tracking and the ability to shut the engine off remotely.

At the beginning of the month, police say the bait car was stolen by a juvenile and quickly located.

A press release states the juvenile was charged with Theft of Auto, Possession of Marijuana, Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot), Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Controlled Substance 1st Offense and No Operators License.

Officers say they have reason to believe the juvenile has been involved in other car thefts in the city.

“Henderson Police Department is working in partnership with the County Attorney’s Office to push for meaningful consequences for people committing these crimes, including juveniles,” says the police department in a statement.

Police are reaching out to the public for help with their investigation. If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.