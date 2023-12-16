Authorities on scene of shooting in Warrick County

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Law enforcement officials and emergency crews are still on scene of a shooting that happened early this morning in Warrick County.

That’s according to dispatch, who tells 14 News that crews were called to an area north of Tennyson for that incident shortly after 6 a.m.

There’s been no word from authorities as of yet about injuries or what exactly happened during this incident.

Dispatch officials say more details are expected to be released later today. We will keep you update on-air and online with the latest information.

