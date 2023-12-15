Birthday Club
Victim flown to hospital after semi crash on Natcher Parkway
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - At least one person was injured after an accident in Ohio County late Thursday night.

According to the Hartford Police Department, a car rear ended a semi-truck and went underneath the trailer.

This happened southbound on the Natcher Parkway just north of Hartford.

We’re told at least one person was flown to the hospital with unknown injuries.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

