Three people arrested on drug charges in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies say three people are in jail after an investigation into a drug complaint.

32-year old Margaret Fuqua, 37-year old Sean Sheets, and 37-year old Joshua Meyer are all facing possession charges.

Deputies say the arrests came after complaints from the community about an ongoing drug problem at their home on East Fifth Street.

Investigators say they found meth and quantities of synthetic marijuana inside the house.

