Spencer Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating vandalism cases in Rockport

SPENCER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Several cases of vandalism are being investigated in Spencer County.

The Sheriff’s Office says they received several reports of broken windows on the morning of December 3 on County Road 25 West and South Street in Rockport.

Deputies say the reports included 11 car windows, two house windows and two mailboxes being damaged.

Officials say with the use of security and flock cameras, they found two juveniles on a four-wheeler were responsible.

Deputies say a BB or Pellet Gun was used.

If you have any more information, call deputies.

