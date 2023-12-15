Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Soggy Saturday, cooler next week

Light rain amounts expected
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 11 a.m. 12.15.23
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Friday’s sunshine and mid 50s will give way to clouds and rain on Saturday. No thunderstorms expected, but rainfall may range from a quarter to half inch in most spots. December has been drier than average, and we are already nearly an inch below normal for the month and 5 inches below normal rainfall for the year. Much of the Tri-State is now in moderate to severe drought conditions, especially areas north of I-64. Rain will end on Sunday and highs will stay in the 40s. Partly sunny, dry and cooler next week. Daily highs will stay in the 30s on Monday and Tuesday, then warm into the lower 50s by the end of the week. Morning lows may sink into the teens for the first time this season on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man with warrant in custody after standoff
Man with warrant in custody after standoff
Johnny Goodman
Police and family looking for missing Owensboro barber
Woman identified after her body was found on Knox Co. highway
Victim flown to hospital after semi crash on Natcher Parkway
Victim flown to hospital after semi crash on Natcher Parkway
Tecumseh High senior surprised with full-ride scholarship
Tecumseh High senior surprised with full-ride scholarship

Latest News

WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 11 a.m. 12.15.23
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 11 a.m. 12.15.23
WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
Mostly sunny and warm Friday, rain likely Saturday
12/15 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
12/15 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
12/14 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
12/14 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast