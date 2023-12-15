Soggy Saturday, cooler next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Friday’s sunshine and mid 50s will give way to clouds and rain on Saturday. No thunderstorms expected, but rainfall may range from a quarter to half inch in most spots. December has been drier than average, and we are already nearly an inch below normal for the month and 5 inches below normal rainfall for the year. Much of the Tri-State is now in moderate to severe drought conditions, especially areas north of I-64. Rain will end on Sunday and highs will stay in the 40s. Partly sunny, dry and cooler next week. Daily highs will stay in the 30s on Monday and Tuesday, then warm into the lower 50s by the end of the week. Morning lows may sink into the teens for the first time this season on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.