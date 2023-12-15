Birthday Club
Sgt. Glenn’s dog to be up for adoption after vet visit

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn’s dog is now in the Rivers Edge Animal Shelter.

Officials say Weinie was brought back because he didn’t do well with children.

The shelter doesn’t have any open kennels, so they are trying to get him adopted as soon as possible.

First, they are taking him to the vet because he has some bladder problems.

After a diagnosis, they hope to get Weinie back up for adoption.

Officials say there will be no fees.

As we’ve reported, Sgt. Glenn was shot and killed in the line of duty back in July.

Sgt. Heather Glenn's dog Weinie
Sgt. Heather Glenn's dog Weinie(Rivers Edge Animal Shelter Perry County Indiana)

