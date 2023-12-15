Sentencing set to start in double murder case in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man found guilty in a 2021 double murder is set to be sentenced Friday.

As we’ve reported, 31-year-old Arthur Jones IV was found guilty on two felony murder charges last month.

Jones was accused of shooting and killing Derek Johnson and Samantha Robbins on Lodge Avenue in 2021.

Police say it started when they got a call about a child running around in the cold trying to get help.

Jones faces up to 150 years in prison.

Arthur Lee Jones IV (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.