Road ‘void’ forces emergency closure of Adair Road in Hancock County

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are closing Adair Road in Hancock County after a significant void opened beneath the road at the 3.12 mile-marker.

According to Kentucky Transportation officials, the void poses safety risks for drivers, which is why the road was shut down immediately.

KYTC officials say they are diligently working on the situation and assessing the extent of the damage.

There is no current timeframe for when the road is expected to be back open again. Drivers are strongly urged to find new routes and avoid the closure.

