Results the same after Jasper City Council race recount

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Republican Vince Helming will be the on the Jasper City Council.

That’s according to officials at the Dubois County Clerk’s Office who say Helming received 257 votes.

Democrat Dave Hurst, the incumbent, had 255 votes.

Officials say those numbers remain unchanged after a recount Friday morning.

The seat is for the 4th district.

