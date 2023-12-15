Birthday Club
Results the same after Jasper City Council race recount

14 News Decision 2023
14 News Decision 2023(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Republican Vince Helming will be the on the Jasper City Council.

That’s according to officials at the Dubois County Clerk’s Office who say Helming received 257 votes.

Democrat Dave Hurst, the incumbent, had 255 votes.

Officials say those numbers remain unchanged after a recount Friday morning.

The seat is for the 4th district.

