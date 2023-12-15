Renovations coming to The McCurdy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents of the The McCurdy in downtown Evansville can expect construction in the coming months.

A flyer sent out to residents shows they are expected to be complete by the middle of 2024.

It shows the renovations include a redefined lobby and second floor lounge, a new mail room, a fitness center, meeting and study spaces, new lighting, onsite storage and covered parking options, and a freight elevator to help with tenant move-ins.

The McCurdy has been managed by Goebel Realty ever since it was bought by a Delaware company in 2019.

Residents starting moving in in 2017 after millions of dollars in renovations and years of delays, liens, and lawsuits.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.