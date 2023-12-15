Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Renovations coming to The McCurdy

The McCurdy Building
The McCurdy Building(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents of the The McCurdy in downtown Evansville can expect construction in the coming months.

A flyer sent out to residents shows they are expected to be complete by the middle of 2024.

It shows the renovations include a redefined lobby and second floor lounge, a new mail room, a fitness center, meeting and study spaces, new lighting, onsite storage and covered parking options, and a freight elevator to help with tenant move-ins.

The McCurdy has been managed by Goebel Realty ever since it was bought by a Delaware company in 2019.

Residents starting moving in in 2017 after millions of dollars in renovations and years of delays, liens, and lawsuits.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man with warrant in custody after standoff
Man with warrant in custody after standoff
Johnny Goodman
Police and family looking for missing Owensboro barber
Investigation opened after dead body found on highway outside Vincennes
Tecumseh High senior surprised with full-ride scholarship
Tecumseh High senior surprised with full-ride scholarship
Gregory James
Teen wanted for running from Evansville Police caught

Latest News

Brad Zins
Police: Man admits to driving around looking for storage units to steal from
Police investigate armed robbery report in Evansville
Sgt. Heather Glenn's dog Weinie
Sgt. Glenn’s dog to be up for adoption after vet visit
Arthur Lee Jones IV
Sentencing set to start in double murder case in Evansville
Last day to donate for Toy Town
Last day to donate for Toy Town