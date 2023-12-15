Police: Man admits to driving around looking for storage units to steal from

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Mt. Vernon Police say they caught a man breaking into a storage unit.

They were called Thursday night to the 1700 block of West 4th Street.

Officers say they found 35-year-old Brad Zins in a truck in front of the storage units, and he claimed it was his.

They say his license plate was fake, and his driver’s license was suspended.

Inside the truck, police say they found several broken locks, masks, tools, appliances (such as a microwave), jackets and even an engine lift hoist.

They say they also found methamphetamine, loaded syringes, and corner baggies, as well as someone else’s wallet and credit card.

Officers say the actual renter of the storage unit was able to identify some of the stolen items.

They say Zins eventually admitted the storage unit was not his, and he drives around Evansville trying to find unsecured storage units there as well.

Zins was arrested and taken to the Posey County Jail.

His charges include:

Burglary-Level 6 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine-Level 6 Felony

Possession of Stolen Property-Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe-Level 6 Felony

Theft-Level 6 Felony

Driving While Suspended-Prior Suspension Within 10 Years-A Misdemeanor

Criminal Trespass-A Misdemeanor

Criminal Mischief-A Misdemeanor

Maintaining a Common Nuisance: B Misdemeanor

