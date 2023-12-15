Police investigate armed robbery report in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after a reported robbery and hold-up.

According to police reports, it happened Thursday night at a home on Ridgeway Avenue.

That’s not far from South Evans and East Riverside Drive.

Police say the victim told dispatch he was robbed at gunpoint by two men who then ran off.

He told police it all happened in front of his young children.

According to the report, the victim says his phone, wallet, and money were taken.

Police say detectives are investigating.

