Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Police investigate armed robbery report in Evansville

Police investigate armed robbery report in Evansville
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after a reported robbery and hold-up.

According to police reports, it happened Thursday night at a home on Ridgeway Avenue.

That’s not far from South Evans and East Riverside Drive.

Police say the victim told dispatch he was robbed at gunpoint by two men who then ran off.

He told police it all happened in front of his young children.

According to the report, the victim says his phone, wallet, and money were taken.

Police say detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man with warrant in custody after standoff
Man with warrant in custody after standoff
Johnny Goodman
Police and family looking for missing Owensboro barber
Investigation opened after dead body found on highway outside Vincennes
Tecumseh High senior surprised with full-ride scholarship
Tecumseh High senior surprised with full-ride scholarship
Gregory James
Teen wanted for running from Evansville Police caught

Latest News

Sgt. Heather Glenn's dog Weinie
Sgt. Glenn’s dog to be up for adoption after vet visit
Arthur Lee Jones IV
Sentencing set to start in double murder case in Evansville
Last day to donate for Toy Town
Last day to donate for Toy Town
Brian Shiver
Evansville man facing a dozen child sex crime charges