Owensboro Police recovering vehicle from the Ohio River

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is currently recovering a vehicle that drove into the Ohio River.

We’re told detectives watched surveillance video at the English Park boat ramp which showed a vehicle drive into the river just after midnight the morning of December 13.

Officers say that surveillance video was captured just a few hours after missing Owensboro man Johnny Goodman Jr. was last seen.

The Owensboro Police Department tells us they are unable to confirm that it was Goodman’s vehicle, but are working with dive teams to recover it from the Ohio River.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated on-air and online with the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.