Ohio Co. schools host first choir concert in nearly a decade

By Brady Williams
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County schools hosted their first choir concert since resurrecting their choir and drama departments on Thursday.

The Christmas concert was held at Beaver Dam Baptist Church, and the director says hundreds of people came to watch.

“We were singing Christmas songs on Halloween,” one student said while explaining how hard they worked.

They previously had no choir because the school struggled to keep a director hired.

Director Ryan Himes explained that finally being offered the job to bring choir and drama back was a dream come true.

“The whole reason I went to WKU to be a music teacher was to be a choir director at Ohio County,” he said.

He said it was great to host their first concert.

“It feels great to hear them come and see the excitement,” he said. “To see the people here supporting them from the community... It’s very special to them. Because it matters to them, it matters to me.”

Himes said they’re excited to start rehearsing for their spring pops concert.

