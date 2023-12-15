New coffee shop planned to open on N. Green River Road

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There will be a new place to get your morning “cup of Joe” in Evansville.

A project is currently in the works for a Ziggi’s Coffee at 1620 N. Green River Road, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Ziggi’s Coffee is a franchise that has many locations spread across the nation, including Colorado, Nebraska, Utah, Oklahoma, New Mexico and others.

There’s no word on when the coffee shop is planned to open in Evansville.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.