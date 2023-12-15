Birthday Club
New coffee shop planned to open on N. Green River Road

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There will be a new place to get your morning “cup of Joe” in Evansville.

A project is currently in the works for a Ziggi’s Coffee at 1620 N. Green River Road, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Ziggi’s Coffee is a franchise that has many locations spread across the nation, including Colorado, Nebraska, Utah, Oklahoma, New Mexico and others.

There’s no word on when the coffee shop is planned to open in Evansville.

