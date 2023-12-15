Mt. Vernon child predator gets prison time for sharing child sex abuse videos

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A child predator living in Mount Vernon will be spending time in federal prison for sharing child pornography, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Court documents show that a few years ago, 31-year-old Seth Harms used the screen name “monstere98″ to send multiple videos and images of child sexual abuse material to other users online.

On December 8, 2021, officials say Harms was interviewed at his home by police and admitted to looking at sexually explicit material involving children on his cell phone as recently as a couple of hours before the investigators arrived.

According to the DOJ, Harms also admitted to communicating with other online users who would send him links for child sexual abuse material.

“Predators like this defendant use online platforms to exploit children and seek affirmation from others who share their sexual interest in minors. Survivors of child sexual abuse are retraumatized every single time the evidence of their abuse is shared,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

The FBI investigated the case, which led to Harms being sentenced to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Harms will have to register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works and goes to school.

