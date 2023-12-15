Mostly sunny and warm Friday, rain likely Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another chilly start to the day with temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s to low 30s, but we will climb into the upper 50s to near 60° this afternoon! That is nearly 15° warmer than average for this time of year. Today will be mostly sunny, but we will see increasing clouds this afternoon and evening as a low pressure system approaches our region from the west.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40°. A few spotty showers may be possible late tonight.

Scattered rain is likely Saturday as that low pressure system moves through our region. Hit-or-miss showers are possible throughout the day, but our best chance of rain will be during the afternoon and evening and continuing into the first part of Saturday night.

We are not expecting any thunderstorms from this system. In total, most of us will probably pick up around a half-inch of rain.

The last of that rain will taper off to the east early Sunday morning, and the clouds will gradually clear Sunday into Monday.

As that low pressure system pushes off to the east, cooler air will move in from the northwest. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s Saturday, upper 40s Sunday, and upper 30s to near 40° Monday and Tuesday. Monday night into Tuesday morning looks particularly cold with temperatures dipping into the teens.

By the middle of next week, warmer air begins to flow in from the south, and our high temperatures will climb back into the 50s.

