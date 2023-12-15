Last day to donate for Toy Town
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday is the last day to donate to the Salvation Army’s toy town.
With just over a week away from Christmas morning, the toys collected will get sorted and handed out to children and families in the Tri-State.
After Friday, donation bins will be collected.
Here are the bin locations:
- ACROS Gymnastics - 4505 Ohara Drr, Evansville IN
- Alcoa Warrick Operations - 4400 West State Route 66 Newburgh in 47630
- All local Old National Bank Locations
- Ashley Homestore - 1441 N Green River Rd, Evansville IN 47715
- AT&T - 330 N. Burkhardt, Evansville IN 47715
- Beacon - 1301 E. Tennessee Street Evansville IN 47724
- Berry Plastics - 2415 Locust Creek Dr. Evansville IN 47720
- Berry Plastics - 101 Oakley St, Evansville IN
- Berry Plastics - 3245 Kansas Rd, Evansville IN
- Boonville City Hall - 135 S 2nd Street Boonville IN
- Chris’ West Side Auto Service - 401 W. Franklin St. Evansville IN 47710
- Christ the King School - 3101 Bayard Park Dr, Evansville IN
- Dartt Automotive - 301 W Franklin St, Evansville IN
- Dollar General - 6933 Sharon Road
- Dollar General - 2131 S Weinbach Ave
- Dollar General - 1104 W Fulton
- Dollar General - Mariner Dr, Evansville IN
- Edward Jones - 4705 S Theater Dr
- Edward Jones - 4432 West Lloyd Expressway (Schnucks Plaza)
- Edward Jones - 3922 Venetian Way Ste 3 (Newburgh)
- Edward Jones - 608 SE 2nd Evansville IN
- Edward Jones - 1343 Tutor Ln Evansville IN
- Edward Jones - 20 NW 3rd Street Evansville IN
- ERA First Advantage Realty - 8711 W Hwy 66 Newburgh IN
- Evansville Regional Airport
- Evansville Comprehensive Treatment - 1510 W Franklin St, Evansville IN (47710)
- Evansville Primary Care - 4933 Plaza E Blvd, Evansville IN
- Flanders - 8101 Baumgart Rd. Evansville IN
- Hebron Elementary School - 4400 Bellemead Ave, Evansville IN
- Heritage Woods Newburgh - 4211 Grimm Rd
- Holiday Retirement Village 1200 W Buena Vista Rd Evansville IN
- Hometown Title 25 NW Riverside Dr
- Hornbrook Estates - 5001 E. Riverside Drive
- IGA - 2220 East Morgan Evv 47711
- Kaiser Aluminum
- Kemper CPA - 7200 Eagle Crest Blvd
- Maranatha Baptist Church - 3200 Casey Rd
- Menards - 2808 Menards Dr, Evansville IN
- Moto Mart - 1900 N. Green River Rd, Evansville IN
- Navy Recruiting Office - 1474 N Green River Rd Evansville IN
- Parlour Doughnuts - 204 Main Street Evansville IN
- Parlour Doughnuts - 301 N Green River Rd Evansville IN
- Pro ReHab - 5625 Pearl Dr. Suite 100 47725
- Pro ReHab - 8887 High Pointe Dr., Suite E Newburgh
- Pro ReHab - 4659 N First Ave, Evansville IN 47710
- Pro ReHab - 415 Crosslake Dr, Evansville In 47715
- Project Associates - 333 D. Plaza East Blvd
- Quail Crossing Golf Club 5 Quail Crossing
- Raben Tire and Auto - 5911 Pearl Dr., Evansville IN 47712
- Ross Medical Education - 227 N. Green River Rd, Evansville IN
- Sonitrol - 208 Northwest Third Street Evansville IN
- Sperling Properties - 3201 N Green River Rd Evansville IN
- State Farm -2727 First Ave Evansville IN
- Tools for Teaching - 401 S. Green River Rd
- The Farmhouse - 7212 Olmstead Rd
- Tristate Functional Wellness - 120 N Fulton Ave
- Transcendent Nursing Home - 305 E North Street
- True Title Service - suite 102 (back) Plaza East Blvd, Evansville IN
- Vertical Escape - 1315 N Royal Ave, Evansville IN
- Wal-mart Boonville - 1115 Amercian Way Boonville 47601
- Wal-mart East - 401 N Burkhardt Rd Evansville IN
- Wal-mart Newburgh - 8599 High Pointe Dr Newburgh IN
- Wal-mart West - 335 S Red Bank Rd Evansville IN
Click here to learn how else you can help.
