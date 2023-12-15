Last day to donate for Toy Town

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday is the last day to donate to the Salvation Army’s toy town.

With just over a week away from Christmas morning, the toys collected will get sorted and handed out to children and families in the Tri-State.

After Friday, donation bins will be collected.

Here are the bin locations:

ACROS Gymnastics - 4505 Ohara Drr, Evansville IN

Alcoa Warrick Operations - 4400 West State Route 66 Newburgh in 47630

All local Old National Bank Locations

Ashley Homestore - 1441 N Green River Rd, Evansville IN 47715

AT&T - 330 N. Burkhardt, Evansville IN 47715

Beacon - 1301 E. Tennessee Street Evansville IN 47724

Berry Plastics - 2415 Locust Creek Dr. Evansville IN 47720

Berry Plastics - 101 Oakley St, Evansville IN

Berry Plastics - 3245 Kansas Rd, Evansville IN

Boonville City Hall - 135 S 2nd Street Boonville IN

Chris’ West Side Auto Service - 401 W. Franklin St. Evansville IN 47710

Christ the King School - 3101 Bayard Park Dr, Evansville IN

Dartt Automotive - 301 W Franklin St, Evansville IN

Dollar General - 6933 Sharon Road

Dollar General - 2131 S Weinbach Ave

Dollar General - 1104 W Fulton

Dollar General - Mariner Dr, Evansville IN

Edward Jones - 4705 S Theater Dr

Edward Jones - 4432 West Lloyd Expressway (Schnucks Plaza)

Edward Jones - 3922 Venetian Way Ste 3 (Newburgh)

Edward Jones - 608 SE 2nd Evansville IN

Edward Jones - 1343 Tutor Ln Evansville IN

Edward Jones - 20 NW 3rd Street Evansville IN

ERA First Advantage Realty - 8711 W Hwy 66 Newburgh IN

Evansville Regional Airport

Evansville Comprehensive Treatment - 1510 W Franklin St, Evansville IN (47710)

Evansville Primary Care - 4933 Plaza E Blvd, Evansville IN

Flanders - 8101 Baumgart Rd. Evansville IN

Hebron Elementary School - 4400 Bellemead Ave, Evansville IN

Heritage Woods Newburgh - 4211 Grimm Rd

Holiday Retirement Village 1200 W Buena Vista Rd Evansville IN

Hometown Title 25 NW Riverside Dr

Hornbrook Estates - 5001 E. Riverside Drive

IGA - 2220 East Morgan Evv 47711

Kaiser Aluminum

Kemper CPA - 7200 Eagle Crest Blvd

Maranatha Baptist Church - 3200 Casey Rd

Menards - 2808 Menards Dr, Evansville IN

Moto Mart - 1900 N. Green River Rd, Evansville IN

Navy Recruiting Office - 1474 N Green River Rd Evansville IN

Parlour Doughnuts - 204 Main Street Evansville IN

Parlour Doughnuts - 301 N Green River Rd Evansville IN

Pro ReHab - 5625 Pearl Dr. Suite 100 47725

Pro ReHab - 8887 High Pointe Dr., Suite E Newburgh

Pro ReHab - 4659 N First Ave, Evansville IN 47710

Pro ReHab - 415 Crosslake Dr, Evansville In 47715

Project Associates - 333 D. Plaza East Blvd

Quail Crossing Golf Club 5 Quail Crossing

Raben Tire and Auto - 5911 Pearl Dr., Evansville IN 47712

Ross Medical Education - 227 N. Green River Rd, Evansville IN

Sonitrol - 208 Northwest Third Street Evansville IN

Sperling Properties - 3201 N Green River Rd Evansville IN

State Farm -2727 First Ave Evansville IN

Tools for Teaching - 401 S. Green River Rd

The Farmhouse - 7212 Olmstead Rd

Tristate Functional Wellness - 120 N Fulton Ave

Transcendent Nursing Home - 305 E North Street

True Title Service - suite 102 (back) Plaza East Blvd, Evansville IN

Vertical Escape - 1315 N Royal Ave, Evansville IN

Wal-mart Boonville - 1115 Amercian Way Boonville 47601

Wal-mart East - 401 N Burkhardt Rd Evansville IN

Wal-mart Newburgh - 8599 High Pointe Dr Newburgh IN

Wal-mart West - 335 S Red Bank Rd Evansville IN

