Last day to donate for Toy Town

By Haley Kerby
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday is the last day to donate to the Salvation Army’s toy town.

With just over a week away from Christmas morning, the toys collected will get sorted and handed out to children and families in the Tri-State.

After Friday, donation bins will be collected.

Here are the bin locations:

  • ACROS Gymnastics - 4505 Ohara Drr, Evansville IN
  • Alcoa Warrick Operations - 4400 West State Route 66 Newburgh in 47630
  • All local Old National Bank Locations
  • Ashley Homestore - 1441 N Green River Rd, Evansville IN 47715
  • AT&T - 330 N. Burkhardt, Evansville IN 47715
  • Beacon - 1301 E. Tennessee Street Evansville IN 47724
  • Berry Plastics - 2415 Locust Creek Dr. Evansville IN 47720
  • Berry Plastics - 101 Oakley St, Evansville IN
  • Berry Plastics - 3245 Kansas Rd, Evansville IN
  • Boonville City Hall - 135 S 2nd Street Boonville IN
  • Chris’ West Side Auto Service - 401 W. Franklin St. Evansville IN 47710
  • Christ the King School - 3101 Bayard Park Dr, Evansville IN
  • Dartt Automotive - 301 W Franklin St, Evansville IN
  • Dollar General - 6933 Sharon Road
  • Dollar General - 2131 S Weinbach Ave
  • Dollar General - 1104 W Fulton
  • Dollar General - Mariner Dr, Evansville IN
  • Edward Jones - 4705 S Theater Dr
  • Edward Jones - 4432 West Lloyd Expressway (Schnucks Plaza)
  • Edward Jones - 3922 Venetian Way Ste 3 (Newburgh)
  • Edward Jones - 608 SE 2nd Evansville IN
  • Edward Jones - 1343 Tutor Ln Evansville IN
  • Edward Jones - 20 NW 3rd Street Evansville IN
  • ERA First Advantage Realty - 8711 W Hwy 66 Newburgh IN
  • Evansville Regional Airport
  • Evansville Comprehensive Treatment - 1510 W Franklin St, Evansville IN (47710)
  • Evansville Primary Care - 4933 Plaza E Blvd, Evansville IN
  • Flanders - 8101 Baumgart Rd. Evansville IN
  • Hebron Elementary School - 4400 Bellemead Ave, Evansville IN
  • Heritage Woods Newburgh - 4211 Grimm Rd
  • Holiday Retirement Village 1200 W Buena Vista Rd Evansville IN
  • Hometown Title 25 NW Riverside Dr
  • Hornbrook Estates - 5001 E. Riverside Drive
  • IGA - 2220 East Morgan Evv 47711
  • Kaiser Aluminum
  • Kemper CPA -  7200 Eagle Crest Blvd
  • Maranatha Baptist Church - 3200 Casey Rd
  • Menards - 2808 Menards Dr, Evansville IN
  • Moto Mart - 1900 N. Green River Rd, Evansville IN
  • Navy Recruiting Office - 1474 N Green River Rd Evansville IN
  • Parlour Doughnuts - 204 Main Street Evansville IN
  • Parlour Doughnuts - 301 N Green River Rd Evansville IN
  • Pro ReHab - 5625 Pearl Dr. Suite 100 47725
  • Pro ReHab - 8887 High Pointe Dr., Suite E Newburgh
  • Pro ReHab - 4659 N First Ave, Evansville IN 47710
  • Pro ReHab - 415 Crosslake Dr, Evansville In 47715
  • Project Associates - 333 D. Plaza East Blvd
  • Quail Crossing Golf Club 5 Quail Crossing
  • Raben Tire and Auto - 5911 Pearl Dr., Evansville IN 47712
  • Ross Medical Education - 227 N. Green River Rd, Evansville IN
  • Sonitrol - 208 Northwest Third Street Evansville IN
  • Sperling Properties - 3201 N Green River Rd Evansville IN
  • State Farm -2727 First Ave Evansville IN
  • Tools for Teaching - 401 S. Green River Rd
  • The Farmhouse - 7212 Olmstead Rd
  • Tristate Functional Wellness - 120 N Fulton Ave
  • Transcendent Nursing Home - 305 E North Street
  • True Title Service -  suite 102 (back) Plaza East Blvd, Evansville IN
  • Vertical Escape - 1315 N Royal Ave, Evansville IN
  • Wal-mart Boonville - 1115 Amercian Way Boonville 47601
  • Wal-mart East - 401 N Burkhardt Rd Evansville IN
  • Wal-mart Newburgh - 8599 High Pointe Dr Newburgh IN
  • Wal-mart West - 335 S Red Bank Rd Evansville IN

Click here to learn how else you can help.

