‘Kindness is a Universal Language’: Henderson elementary students’ book gets published

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, some students in Henderson, received a gift just in time for Christmas.

At South Heights elementary, English Language Learners, have been working on their communication skills.

English is taught to non-native speaking students in four categories, by speaking, listening, reading and writing.

English Language Instructor, Emilee Coursey said of these categories, “Typically they grow in their speaking and listening first and they kind of struggle in their reading and writing.”

That’s why Coursey decided to help grow those reading and writing skills in a fun way.

She asked the students to write a book.

“It’s title ‘Kindness is a Universal Language’, so they wrote all about how they’re kind in their daily lives,” said Coursey

She says the title speaks for itself.

“It doesn’t matter what language anybody speaks,” said Coursey, “kindness is a language that everyone can relate to.”

In the book, each student created their own page.

“Every page has their writing in English, writing in their Native language, and an illustration of what they wrote.”

Coursey says it was important to include their native language because “they usually come to school and hear English and write English all day and their eyes just light up when they get to do something in their Native language.”

Now, the book is officially published.

Student Treasures is the company that gives educational kits in order to publish these types of stories.

One student, Manuel Gaspar-Marcos, is an English Language Learner.

He said he’s excited for the book to be published.

“Other kids can read it and it can teach them how to be kind and be a friend,” said Gaspar-Marcos.

Each student received their own copy of the ‘Kindness is a Universal Language’ book with hopes to share and remind others of how important inclusivity is as well as the importance of kindness.

“I hope they really feel proud and accomplished of who they are, how they’ve grown as learners but also their culture as well,” said Coursey.

