Henderson Co. Girls Varsity Basketball starts season strong

By Aaron Hancock and Max Parker
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Henderson County girls varsity basketball always checks in as one of the top teams in western Kentucky, and they’re once again, off to a good start this season.

The Lady Colonels are 4-2, taking down Mater Dei this week, and there are a lot of new faces, on this year’s very young squad. How young? There’s only one senior and three juniors, and the rest are underclassmen. There’s a new face on the sidelines too. Henderson has a new girls head basketball coach, and that’s Stephen Haile. If the last name sounds familiar, it’s because his father, Jeff Haile, led the Colonels’ to 821 wins, in 37 years!

“Sometimes you feel a little bit of pressure on that, but you just gotta make it your own,” said New Head Coach Stephen Haile. “We’ve done some things differently with the kids, and stuff like that. A lot of the same core principles of Lady Colonel basketball stay the same, but we’ve done a few things differently. I’ve probably called him five or six times with just little things, or he’s been to some of the games and I’ve called him afterwards to see what he thought. The girls have bought in and are working extremely hard, so we’re seeing improvement every single day.”

“It’s been nice. He was my JV coach for my first season or two here,” said Junior Allyson Rideout. “I enjoy having him here, so just go to him if I need him. Young team, even out a player, main player last game, so we really pushed through some adversity, so we gotta keep doing that to have a successful season.”

Stephen Haile is definitely no stranger to the program, as he used to be an assistant for his father Jeff, and has taught at Henderson County for over a decade. He was the head coach at Daviess County, though, the last two years.

