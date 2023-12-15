Harbor House implementing ‘revolutionary’ program for people in addiction

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson, a new program is coming to help people in addiction.

“It’s just revolutionary information,” said pastor and Harbor House director Coni Beck. “I believe that it’s a God-given tool for today to help us change the individual not just the addictive habits.”

The program was presented by the creator of it, Dr. Jason Roop.

A man who is a recovering addict himself.

“I was in active addiction for 17 years. I was arrested 18 times, I’ve overdosed four times, I’ve been raided by the police twice,” said Roop.

He was also a former resident at the Harbor House, over ten years ago.

“Driving up here I was getting emotional again because the last time I was here was when I checked in,” said Roop.

This time he brought his curriculum but more importantly, hope.

“Everybody has internal strength and value inside. This whole time we’ve been focusing on these defects of character and we’ve ignored all the positive qualities,” said Roop.

The trait-based model is all about helping these people see the good in themselves rather than just changing their behaviors.

“We can do a lot of things here in a shelter like this to get men on their feet but if we’re not changing the core of who they are, we’re missing a huge opportunity,” said Beck.

An opportunity Beck says they have been missing.

“I just keep saying to the Lord, we’re missing something because too many people leave this facility not really changed,” said Beck.

Both Beck and Roop believe this program is an answer to their prayers.

“It’s life, it’s transformative, it’s effective and I believe it’s going to accomplish much in our world,” said Roop.

Roop has been around the country implementing this in courts, other shelters and even schools as prevention.

It’s a program that takes around 60 days to complete but gives you access to go back and check your progress whenever you need.

