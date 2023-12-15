Evansville man facing a dozen child sex crime charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was booked into jail overnight on a dozen charges of child exploitation and child pornography.

Court records show the case against 39-year-old Brian Shiver was opened Monday and that’s when a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Those records show all of the charges are enhanced by an aggravating factor.

We are working to get his arrest affidavit to learn more.

Shiver’s bond is set at $20,000.

Back in 2011, Shiver was arrested on child neglect charges after police say he duct taped his children to chairs for more than 10 hours.

Court records show he took a plea deal in that case.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.