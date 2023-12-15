Driver taken to hospital after rollover crash in Owensboro

Birthday Club
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One person was hospitalized after an accident on the far south side of Owensboro this evening.

Dispatch tells us emergency crews were called to that accident at the intersection of E. 24th and New Hartford Road shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday.

Our 14 News crew on scene spoke with Owensboro Police and learned that two vehicles collided at the intersection, which caused one of the vehicles to roll.

We’re told the driver of one of the vehicle’s was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

