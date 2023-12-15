Birthday Club
Dolly Parton announces new restaurant at popular tourist destination

FILE - Dolly Parton performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Dallas...
FILE - Dolly Parton performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)(Sam Hodde | AP)
By WJHG Newsroom and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WJHG/Gray News) – Dolly Parton is bringing a new interactive restaurant to a popular tourist destination in Florida in Spring 2025.

The iconic singer is opening a Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show in Panama City Beach.

“I’m so excited about bringing this show to such a great destination,” Dolly said. “With pirates, mermaids, exciting acrobatics, pyrotechnics, and even a few songs that I wrote, it’s a show that is perfect for all ages.”

The third restaurant of its kind, the dinner show is expected to create 300 jobs. A nationwide talent search will begin in mid-2024 for the cast.

The indoor theater will have more than 1,000 seats and treat guests to a dinner and show where the Crimson and Sapphire pirates battle it out for adventure, excitement and fun.

“Everyone knows that I dream big, so we are going ‘overboard’ with the details as we prepare everything – from the show to the four-course pirates feast to the exterior of the building itself,” Parton said. “I told my folks to get started as soon as possible, so we’re breaking ground for construction in January!”

Parton has Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show experiences in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

