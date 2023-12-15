‘DO NOT trust Caller ID’: Deputies warn of sneaky phone scammers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Phone scammers are starting to get more creative when conning unsuspecting victims, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they are investigating a phone scam in which the caller claimed to be a Vanderburgh Superior Court official.

A press release states both victims told authorities that the scammer’s caller ID displayed the number “812-421-6201″, which is the main line of the Sheriffs Office.

“A couple of decades ago, carrying out caller ID spoofing required specialized knowledge and equipment that could be quite expensive,” says Sheriff Noah Robinson. “Now, open source software and modern VoIP phone technology allows those with limited technical knowledge to spoof calls with minimal cost and effort.”

Deputies say in this instance, the scammer claimed the victim missed a court date and was issued a warrant for their arrest.

We’re told both victims figured out they were about to be scammed and questioned the scammer.

The sheriff’s office says the victims did the right thing and called the Superior Court Judge’s Office immediately.

“Spoofing is actually legal as there are perfectively legitimate reasons to do it,” says Sheriff Robinson. “A dentist’s office or bank might want their main number to display on a Caller ID instead of the back office number that actually placed the call.”

The Sheriff’s Office recommends the public take the following precautions to avoid becoming a phone scam victim:

DO NOT trust Caller ID.

If a caller threatens consequences for ending the call so that you can verify their claim, HANG UP. It’s a scam.

DO call the purported agency being represented back at a number YOU KNOW to be correct.

Is a caller claiming you have a warrant? Visit https://public.courts.in.gov and check yourself.

