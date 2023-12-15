Counterfeit reports climbing, more fake $20′s found in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More counterfeit money is circulating in Evansville. Police say they have 30 reports of fake $20 bills being used at local businesses. That’s up from 12 last week.

“I have to keep checking to make sure that I don’t get them confused,” said Evansville Police Sergeant Anna Gray.

Even under the trained eye of a police sergeant, the new batch of counterfeit $20′s are hard to identify.

“At first glance, it looks very realistic, I mean it’s very hard to tell,” Gray said.

The fake money is not flagged by counterfeit pens either.

Sgt. Gray says detectives believe all 30 reports stem from the same two men.

She says they typically arrive on foot and buy the cheapest thing they can buy, pay with a fake $20 and get as much real change back as possible.

If that goes undetected, Sgt. Gray says the suspects will ask the cashier to break another fake $20.

We’re learning their scheme goes even further. A police report shows suspects went to Dollar General and loaded $180 into their Cash App. Those bills, also fake.

“Although we don’t know the suspects so we can’t say for sure, it does seem like maybe these individuals are from out of town who came in town for maybe a day or two and then are going somewhere else,” Gray said.

She encourages everyone to take a second look at all $20′s coming in, keeping a close eye on the watermark, the easiest way to tell the real from the fake.

And if you come across a bill you think is counterfeit, confirm it with your bank, then contact police.

Sgt. Gray says no other cities in our area have reported seeing these specific counterfeit bills. Police are working to learn if other big cities in the region, like Nashville, St. Louis, Louisville or Indy have seen anything similar.

