Burger Week making its delicious comeback to Owensboro in 2024

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Organizers have confirmed popular foodie event “Burger Week” will be returning to Owensboro March 1 - 9, 2024.

Officials tell us in 2022, the event sold 34,000 burgers and generated more than $241,000 for local restaurants in the Tri-State.

Windy Hollow Biscuit House’s “Shrimp and Grits Burger” took home first place for best overall burger based upon the judging of 14 experts and burger fans.

We’re told Niko’s Bakery finished in second place and J’s Good Grub finished third. 

Burgers will be $7 a piece. Visit Owensboro is expected to announce next year’s participating restaurants in February.

