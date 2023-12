UNION CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Union County Emergency Management say there is a boil water advisory for Sturgis, inside floodwall, the area near the airport, Grangertown, and Caseyvile.

They say it’s because of a repair that was made early Friday morning.

People should boil their water for five minutes before drinking or cooking.

