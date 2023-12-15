Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Anonymous ‘Pete’ surprises Easterseals with big donation once again

Pete's gift 2023
Pete's gift 2023(Easterseals Rehabilitation Center)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An anonymous benefactor who calls himself “Pete” returned once again to the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center to hide a surprise this morning.

According to Easterseals, Pete has made dozens of donations to the organization since 1990, including today’s donation of thirty $100 bills.

“Pete notified Easterseals that he had just delivered a gift, and staff should hurry to look for his donation outside the nonprofit organization’s headquarters at 3701 Bellemeade Avenue in Evansville,” says the organization.

Pete stressed that his donation should be used to provide gifts to children with disabilities from disadvantaged families served by the Easterseals.

“The organization’s therapists, teachers, and other staff gladly act as Pete’s elves, purchasing and delivering presents from Pete for young clients and their siblings who would otherwise have a meager holiday,” says Easterseals in a press release.

We’re told Pete’s contributions over the past three decades now totals over $100,000.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man with warrant in custody after standoff
Man with warrant in custody after standoff
Johnny Goodman
Police and family looking for missing Owensboro barber
Woman identified after her body was found on Knox Co. highway
Victim flown to hospital after semi crash on Natcher Parkway
Victim flown to hospital after semi crash on Natcher Parkway
Tecumseh High senior surprised with full-ride scholarship
Tecumseh High senior surprised with full-ride scholarship

Latest News

New coffee shop planned to open on N. Green River Road
Boil advisory issued in parts of Union Co.
14 News Decision 2023
Results the same after Jasper City Council race recount
The McCurdy Building
Renovations coming to The McCurdy