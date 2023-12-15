Anonymous ‘Pete’ surprises Easterseals with big donation once again

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An anonymous benefactor who calls himself “Pete” returned once again to the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center to hide a surprise this morning.

According to Easterseals, Pete has made dozens of donations to the organization since 1990, including today’s donation of thirty $100 bills.

“Pete notified Easterseals that he had just delivered a gift, and staff should hurry to look for his donation outside the nonprofit organization’s headquarters at 3701 Bellemeade Avenue in Evansville,” says the organization.

Pete stressed that his donation should be used to provide gifts to children with disabilities from disadvantaged families served by the Easterseals.

“The organization’s therapists, teachers, and other staff gladly act as Pete’s elves, purchasing and delivering presents from Pete for young clients and their siblings who would otherwise have a meager holiday,” says Easterseals in a press release.

We’re told Pete’s contributions over the past three decades now totals over $100,000.

