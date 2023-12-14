Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Woman rescued 4 days after crashing her car into a canyon

Rescuers saved a 72-year-old woman found alive four days after she crashed her car into a canyon.
Rescuers saved a 72-year-old woman found alive four days after she crashed her car into a canyon.(Canyon County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho (CNN) - A 72-year-old woman missing for four days has been found alive after crashing her car in a canyon.

Officials in Canyon County, Idaho said Penny Kay Clark was reported missing Dec. 5.

Four days later, her car was spotted 200 yards down a canyon wall, and Clark was found nearby in a ravine.

When rescuers reached her, she was conscious, alert and able to be carried out by first responders.

The Canyon County Sheriff said it’s miraculous she was found.

Clark is recovering from her injuries at a hospital.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office reported the woman was conscious and alert when rescuers...
The Canyon County Sheriff's Office reported the woman was conscious and alert when rescuers got to her.(Canyon County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify victims killed in crash on U.S. 231
Authorities identify victims killed in crash on U.S. 231
Wolf's Bar-B-Q
‘Hey, Pop, are you proud?’: Wolf’s Bar-B-Q owner reflects on closing after new owner announcement
Warrick Co. Animal Control
Warrick Co. Animal Control under criminal investigation, health dept. director fired
Danielle A. Barnes arrested
Former supervisor of Warrick Co. Animal Control arrested on theft, drug charges
39-year-old Brandon Morgan
Man arrested after selling drugs out of motel, police say

Latest News

Crews work to fix water main leak in Dawson Springs
Crews work to fix water main leak in Dawson Springs
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
New play park ribbon cutting happening at Burdette Park
New play park ribbon cutting happening at Burdette Park
Downtown Evansville streets closed for work Thursday morning
Downtown Evansville streets closed for work Thursday morning
Blue Angels flying into Owensboro Thursday
Blue Angels flying into Owensboro Thursday