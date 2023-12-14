USI Softball releases 2024 schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - USI Softball released their full 2024 schedule earlier today.

Per USI Athletics:

“University of Southern Indiana Softball has set its 2024 schedule, opening the new campaign at the Easton Bama Bash February 16-18. The 2024 schedule features 46 games, including 12 home games at USI Softball Field. All four home series will be Ohio Valley Conference contests. “We are looking forward to the schedule and competition in store for the 2024 season,” USI Head Coach Sue Kunkle said. “Moving forward into year two of our Division I transition will bring us far fewer uncertainties and many more expectations compared to the first year of the transition last season. We are excited about the talent and passion of this group that will continue to pave the way into making our mark at the D-I level.” USI’s opening weekend at the Easton Bama Bash is highlighted by a matchup against Southeastern Conference host University of Alabama on February 18. Alabama was a 2023 Women’s College World Series participant, finishing last season ranked 11th in the 2023 ESPN.com/USA Softball Poll and seventh in the 2023 USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Coaches Poll. The Eagles will also clash against the University of Virginia out of the Atlantic Coast Conference in the Easton Bama Bash. Virginia and Alabama will be the Eagles’ first opponents from a major conference since transitioning to Division I. Southern Indiana also takes on the University of St. Thomas during the weekend tournament. The following weekend, February 23-25, Southern Indiana heads across the state of Alabama for the 2024 Cocky Classic, hosted by Jacksonville State University. During the event, the Screaming Eagles face Jacksonville State, the University of Southern Mississippi, and Belmont University. The Screaming Eagles travel to Florida once again in 2024, as the non-conference slate continues at The Spring Games in Madeira Beach, Florida, March 2-6. USI will play six schools across six games in five days. The Eagles open Ohio Valley Conference action March 9-10 with a series at Tennessee Tech University, kicking off a 27-game conference schedule. USI’s first home series at USI Softball Field will be the following weekend, March 16-17, against Morehead State University. On April 13-14, Southern Indiana hosts the reigning Ohio Valley Conference champions Eastern Illinois University as part of Alumni Weekend at USI Softball Field. USI Softball will also have three non-conference single games scattered in the middle of the regular season. The Eagles will play across town at the University of Evansville on April 3 and visit Bellarmine University on April 17 and Butler University on April 23. Southern Indiana finishes the 2024 home schedule April 27-28 against Tennessee State University, whom the Eagles defeated for the program’s first-ever OVC Tournament win in 2023. USI concludes the regular season on the road, May 4-5, at Western Illinois University, which enters its first season as an OVC member. The 2024 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament occurs May 8-11 at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria, Illinois. The Eagles are coming off a third-place finish in the OVC to earn their first OVC Tournament berth last spring. Further information regarding game broadcasts, tickets, and more will become available at a later date. Game dates and times are subject to change.”

