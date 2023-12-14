Traffic to shift to new US 41 overpass in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Transportation officials say traffic will soon shift to the new US 41 overpass bridge built this year at KY 351/2nd Street.

Saturday, southbound traffic is expected to shift from the existing bridge to the new, partially constructed bridge to the left/east.

Two lanes will remain open to traffic in each direction, but lane widths are reduced during construction.

Drivers should stay alert as they adjust to the new traffic pattern.

Crews are building two new overpass bridges at the site as part of Section 1 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing.

Through phased construction and demolition, crews are keeping the area open to traffic as the new bridges are built at the same site.

The bridges are being built in three phases. This traffic shift marks the end of phase one, which is partial construction of the future US 41 northbound bridge.

Crews will next move to phase two and begin demolition on the southbound bridge.

Daytime and nighttime lane closures are anticipated to begin on KY 351 on or around Saturday, Dec. 16, to accommodate demolition work overhead on the US 41 overpass.

One lane will be closed in each direction on KY 351, and lane shifts with flaggers will be used, as needed, to direct traffic through the work area and from the ramps.

Short-term closures are expected on KY 351, as needed, to accommodate demolition.

The closures are expected to last about 15 minutes and flaggers will be in place.

The demolition work is anticipated to last about a week including anticipated work on Sunday, Dec. 19.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down, stay alert and watch for new traffic patterns.

There will be associated noise during the demolition. Officials ask for patience from people in the area.

After demolition of the old southbound bridge, crews will begin building the new bridge in its place.

When that phase is complete, crews will move to the third and final phase of the work and complete construction on the new northbound bridge.

Work on the new bridges started in early June and is expected to be complete by spring 2025.

Actual dates and anticipated work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen activities occur.

