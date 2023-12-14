Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Tree removal set on Boonville New Harmony Rd.

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - As a part of the Boonville New Harmony Road reconstruction project, tree removal will begin on Monday. 

The work will be done between Petersburg Road and State Road 57. 

It is estimated that the tree clearing will continue until the middle of January 2024. 

Due to temporary lane closures, flaggers will be around the tree removal work areas, so delays are possible.  

Drivers are asked to use caution as they travel through this work area.

