Teen wanted for running from Evansville Police caught

Gregory James
Gregory James(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An 18-year-old is facing several charges after police say he ran from them in his roommate’s car.

The arrest affidavit for Gregory James shows back on November 20, an SUV was heading the wrong way on Division Street, with no lights.

Police say the driver took off from them, then took off from more officers at the Old Roberts Stadium parking lot.

With a spotlight, police say they could see James.

They say they contacted the owner of the SUV, who told them his son drives it.

Police say they contacted the son, who told them he let his roommate borrow it.

Later on, officers say they spotted James in the SUV but he ran from them again on South Green River Road.

James was caught and booked into jail Thursday morning.

He faces several counts of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.

