Taylor Swift concert ticket contest creates shopping surge in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the past month, several local businesses have been a part of the “Shop Small Era” giveaway contest.

If you visited each participating business, you would be entered in a drawing to win two tickets to see Taylor Swift in concert.

14 News met with some of the small business owners to see what impact the contest has had for them.

17-year-old Shelby Cave has a lot of strong feelings about her favorite artist, Taylor Swift.

“I absolutely love her with all my heart,” she says. “She has inspired me to actually be a singer when I grow up.”

Shelby is one of about 1,000 people to visit Girlfriends Boutique, along with each other participating local business, for a chance to win two tickets to see her idol.

That’s a big prize for a lucky fan, but it’s also been a blessing to the business owners.

Black Heart Basketball was one of the participating businesses.

The owner says they had a lot of foot traffic over the past month, and having the opportunity to introduce themselves to a wave of potential customers can make a big difference for them.

“Oh my gosh, that’s huge for us. As a small business, we don’t have huge marketing budgets are advertising budgets so word of mouth is really how we get our name out there,” says Dana Wagner, Black Heart Basketball owner.

The owner of Franklin St. Boutique says they’re usually busiest during the holiday months, but the contest took it to another level.

She tells us aside from meeting new, potential customers, the contest also had the benefit of putting her in contact with other small business owners nearby.

“I already knew who they were, and maybe had had some contact, but I hadn’t really gotten that close connection with them,” explains Brittany Cagle, Franklin St. Botique owner. “And then now over the last month it’s been really wonderful. I think I’ve made some new friends in town, which you can never have too many of those.”

Shelby made friendship bracelets to give to other fans she met along the way. She says whether or not she wins, she’s made new friends and had a great time participating.

“We talked about how we love Taylor so much and how she’s inspired us every single day and I just enjoyed every single moment with it,” says Shelby.

There was more then 1,400 hundred participants, but only around 500 participants that fully completed their papers.

The winner tonight, Magan Hayden, expressed how much this means to her.

They will contact Magan and tell her how to obtain the Taylor Swift concert tickets.

