Sunny and warmer than average

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A clear, cold start to the day with temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to low 30s this morning. Once the sun rises, we will start to warm up rather quickly, topping out in the mid 50s this afternoon under ample sunshine. Our normal highs this time of year are in the mid 40s, so that is about 10° warmer than average.

Tonight will be another clear and chilly night with temperatures dropping back into the upper 20s to low 30s by early Friday morning.

Friday will start out mostly sunny, but we will see gradually increasing clouds throughout the day as a low pressure system approaches our region from the west. High temperatures will remain above average with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few rain showers possible on and off throughout the day and high temperatures in the mid 50s. Our best chance of rain will be Saturday evening and into the overnight hours as that low pressure system tracks through our region. We are not expecting any thunderstorms from this system, and most of the Tri-State will probably pick up around a half-inch of rain.

That rain will taper off to the east Sunday morning, and the clouds will slowly begin to clear throughout the day. Mostly sunny skies will then return Monday through Wednesday. We will see a cool-down on the back side of that low pressure system. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s Sunday and mid to upper 40s through the first half of next week.

