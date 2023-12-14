Police trying to get man with warrant out of Evansville home
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several police officers were called to the 3200 block of Kratzville Road in Evansville Thursday.
Police tell us they saw a man with a felony warrant run into a home.
They say nobody else is inside, and they are negotiating with him to come out.
Police say nobody is hurt, and no threats have been made.
We have a reporter on scene getting updates.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.