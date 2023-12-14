Birthday Club
Police and family looking for missing Owensboro barber

Johnny Goodman
Johnny Goodman
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are looking for a missing 83-year-old man.

They say Johnny Goodman, Jr., was last seen at home Tuesday evening.

Officers say he left in a black GMC Acadia Denali with Kentucky plate 128YLL.

Family members tell us he’s the owner of Goodman Barber Shop on E. 18th Street.

They say he left his cell phone at home.

Anyone with information should contact Owensboro Police.

Authorities identify victims killed in crash on U.S. 231
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Crews work to fix water main leak in Dawson Springs
New play park ribbon cutting happening at Burdette Park
Downtown Evansville streets closed for work Thursday morning
Blue Angels flying into Owensboro Thursday
