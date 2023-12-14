Police and family looking for missing Owensboro barber

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are looking for a missing 83-year-old man.

They say Johnny Goodman, Jr., was last seen at home Tuesday evening.

Officers say he left in a black GMC Acadia Denali with Kentucky plate 128YLL.

Family members tell us he’s the owner of Goodman Barber Shop on E. 18th Street.

They say he left his cell phone at home.

Anyone with information should contact Owensboro Police.

