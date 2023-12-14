New play park ribbon cutting happening at Burdette Park
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Happening Thursday, the Vanderburgh County Commissioners will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for Burdette Park’s new play park.
The park features an ADA accessible lookout tower, a hideout climber, and a overhead swing ladder.
Officials say the swing-sets will be in a shaded area allowing for extended playtime on the hot days.
The ribbon cutting ceremony is set to happen at noon.
