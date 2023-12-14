New Dubois County business offering a family-oriented ultrasound experience

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, the ribbon was cut for “Love at First Sight,” a 4D Ultrasound Studio just off the square in Jasper.

Co-owners Kendal Wehr and her husband Zach say they started the business to give expectant mothers and their families a place where they can have a more comfortable, intimate experience in getting to know the little one on the way.

“This is our viewing room. So this is where mom comes in and brings her family. We can actually see the baby moving and smiling, opening its eyes,” explains Kendal, gesturing to her equipment, “we check for hair, measure their teeny-tiny little feet. Some babies when they come in, their foot’s the size of a cheerio, so we just have fun with all of it.”

She says it’s not the same as getting an ultrasound done at a clinic or hospital. She tells us their goal is to have a place where multiple family members can come and be with an expecting mother, and they can all share those special moments together.

Having made a career out of Sonography and going through standard ultrasounds in her own right, Wehr says she knew this idea could provide a valuable service to the community.

“My husband and I had a lot of struggles when we were trying to have our two kiddos,” says Kendal, “so you know, that’s part of why I wanted to do this too, just really celebrating the success and just recognizing that it’s not always easy.”

Rounding the corner off the square and coming through their doors, Wehr explains that it’s not just ultrasounds they’re doing inside.

Wehr says they can know the gender of your baby after just six weeks with a “sneak peek” blood test.

“Everyone wants to know what they’re having as soon as they know they’re pregnant right? That is the benefit of this, we can’t tell on ultrasound at six weeks whether your baby is a boy or a girl. You can know a lot sooner,” she says.

So you know your baby’s gender, but nine months is a long while.

Not to worry, they’ve got you covered there too.

“Another service that we offer is we are able to record your baby’s heartbeat, and then you can put it in the stuffed animal of your choosing,” says Wehr.

She says in their short time so far, she’s already had the opportunity to meet so many people and watch their faces when a baby pops up on screen for the first time. For her, it’s the reason she does it.

“When you leave this room, your heart is just so happy, and everyone’s is, and it’s the feeling that it can give you. That’s what I want to bring to our area and just share with people,” says Wehr.

Although they just had their ribbon cutting Thursday, Wehr says they’ve been open for a little over a month now and have already had 37 different customers come through here.

Of course while they are a new business, she says for the future, all they’re hoping to do is continue to put smiles on expecting families’ faces.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.