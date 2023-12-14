Muhlenberg Co. Public Schools students getting more days this winter break

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Students at Muhlenberg County Public Schools will get a few extra days of Christmas vacation this year.

According to staff, the schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday, December 18 and 19, due to sickness and low attendance.

School officials say these two days will not be NTI days and will not be required make-up days for students.

Although students get those days off, the district will reportedly use Monday and Tuesday as required work days for staff only.

