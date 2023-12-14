Birthday Club
Meeting to discuss book ban legislation set in Warrick Co.

By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Warrick County, “Mom’s for Liberty” is holding a meeting Thursday night to discuss House enrolled Act 1447.

Officials say the bill makes it easier to ban books from public school libraries.

At the meeting, school officials will discuss what they have done to prepare for January 1.

That’s when the portion of the bill that addresses reading materials in school libraries takes effect.

The discussion is limited to the first 25 people who RSVP.

